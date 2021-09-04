VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VER. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

