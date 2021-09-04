VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Cap of $75.24 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $75.24 million and approximately $15,894.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00140569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00166397 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.01 or 0.07704733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,155.14 or 0.99441843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.90 or 0.00812708 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,093,045 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

