VestChain (VEST) Price Hits $0.0010

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $10.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00120152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00799944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047880 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.