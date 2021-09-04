VIA optronics (VIAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of VIA optronics stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.25. 14,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.
About VIA optronics
Featured Article: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.