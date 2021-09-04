VIA optronics (VIAO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of VIA optronics stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.25. 14,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.59. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

