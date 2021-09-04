VIBE Price Reaches $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $15,432.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00126741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00184703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00804593 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

