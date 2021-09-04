Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Shares Down 1.9%

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) shares fell 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. 1,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Victoria alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.