Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 253,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,393,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $198.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $199.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.