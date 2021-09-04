Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.22 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,649 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after purchasing an additional 239,390 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 109,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,471,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

