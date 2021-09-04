Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,754 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.78% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,493.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBX. Susquehanna raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.