Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Universal worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after buying an additional 241,357 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

In other news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $454,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV opened at $50.95 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

About Universal

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.