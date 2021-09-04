Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $88.46 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $82.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

