Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 113,361 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,123 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 113,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Halliburton worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.17 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.