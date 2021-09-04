VITE (VITE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.24 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. VITE has a market capitalization of $45.50 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00062787 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,020,637,440 coins and its circulating supply is 488,066,329 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

