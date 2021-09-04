Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €32.93 ($38.74) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.05. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

