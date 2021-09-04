VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 4,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 880,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Specifically, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,208 shares of company stock worth $4,145,717 in the last 90 days.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $286,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

