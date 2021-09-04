VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $168.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.36.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $277,480,000 after buying an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $145.11. 1,096,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,058. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.22 and its 200 day moving average is $154.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

