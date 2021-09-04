VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.15 Million

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to report $186.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $175.90 million. VSE reported sales of $165.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $726.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $712.30 million to $745.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $861.41 million, with estimates ranging from $831.80 million to $918.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSEC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in VSE by 34.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. 26,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $622.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

