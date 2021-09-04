Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 194,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 715.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

WBA opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

