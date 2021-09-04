WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.27 ($6.20) and traded as low as €5.24 ($6.16). WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz shares last traded at €5.40 ($6.35), with a volume of 58 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.74 million and a PE ratio of 41.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.83.

About WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

