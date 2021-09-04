WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

