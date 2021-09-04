WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3,685.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $164.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

