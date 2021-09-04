WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 353.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW opened at $678.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $586.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.90, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

