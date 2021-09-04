WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $396.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.80. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $307.65 and a 12-month high of $399.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.