WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Kevin Heidrich sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $1,335,487.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONTO stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

