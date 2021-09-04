Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $110.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Chewy by 8.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $3,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 172.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

