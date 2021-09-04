WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Capitalization Hits $96.86 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $96.86 million and $7.72 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded up 45% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00138347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00181372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07832549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,878.53 or 0.99879714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00812385 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.