Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post sales of $20.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $18.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $82.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $83.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

