Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,338 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 496,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,780. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

