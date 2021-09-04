Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $43,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTFC. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

WTFC opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

