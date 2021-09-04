Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an above average rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

