Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $233.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.84 and its 200-day moving average is $280.82. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $196.19 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

