Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RUN. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,255 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sunrun by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

