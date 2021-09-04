WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, July 16th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 990.40 ($12.94) on Tuesday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 969.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 956.34. The firm has a market cap of £11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

