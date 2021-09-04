WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in WPP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in WPP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in WPP during the first quarter valued at about $32,470,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
