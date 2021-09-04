WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WPP has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WPP by 326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in WPP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in WPP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in WPP during the first quarter valued at about $32,470,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

