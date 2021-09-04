Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 3.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after purchasing an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 8.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after purchasing an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

