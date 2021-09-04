YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $59,875.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market cap of $72,085.56 and approximately $59,875.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00006394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00123343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00176066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00798150 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE (CRYPTO:YFIVE) is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIVE FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIVE FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFIVE FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

