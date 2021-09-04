Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to post sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $28.27 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after buying an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

