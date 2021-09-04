Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $69.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.80 million to $70.02 million. AtriCure posted sales of $54.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $273.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $275.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $324.84 million, with estimates ranging from $309.12 million to $340.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after purchasing an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,264. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $85.50.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

