Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

