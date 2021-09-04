Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

CWCO stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,850. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a market cap of $183.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $27,834.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

