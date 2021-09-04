Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGII. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $747.03 million, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. Digi International has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Digi International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Digi International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

