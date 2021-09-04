Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Post -$0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ontrak’s earnings. Ontrak posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ontrak will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ontrak.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $381,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,987 shares of company stock worth $10,913,287. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTRK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ontrak by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the period. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTRK stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $229.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

