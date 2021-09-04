Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $1.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $9.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,356,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

