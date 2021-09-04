Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. QAD reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

QADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 8,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QAD by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QAD by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QAD by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $87.12. 58,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,517. QAD has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 264.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.