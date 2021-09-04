Zacks: Analysts Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.58. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

