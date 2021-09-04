Zacks: Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.81. 486,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,488. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

