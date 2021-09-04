Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.41. Boston Scientific posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,071,807. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

