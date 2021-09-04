Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce $73.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.16 million to $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 254,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.