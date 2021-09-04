Zacks: Analysts Expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce $73.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.16 million to $74.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $298.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $296.69 million to $300.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $300.56 million, with estimates ranging from $295.33 million to $305.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 254,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

