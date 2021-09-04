Zacks: Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Coupa Software posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $261.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.51. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

