Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

FFIN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 270,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,515.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,846 shares of company stock valued at $328,594. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 115,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.